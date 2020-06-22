Bhagwati Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.76 crore, down 5.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.76 crore in March 2020 down 5.68% from Rs. 25.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020 up 24.61% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020 down 8.23% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2019.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2019.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 78.45 on June 16, 2020 (BSE)