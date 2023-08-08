English
    Bhagwati Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.02 crore, down 15.82% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Autocast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.02 crore in June 2023 down 15.82% from Rs. 45.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2023 down 10.77% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2022.

    Bhagwati Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.00 in June 2022.

    Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 451.10 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 86.79% returns over the last 6 months and 196.19% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagwati Autocast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.0236.2745.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.0236.2745.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.6018.9626.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.180.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-0.75-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.192.923.11
    Depreciation0.620.690.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3110.8511.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.113.423.50
    Other Income0.010.040.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.113.463.50
    Interest0.280.300.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.833.163.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.833.163.11
    Tax0.790.930.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.052.232.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.052.232.30
    Equity Share Capital2.882.882.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.107.758.00
    Diluted EPS7.107.758.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.107.758.00
    Diluted EPS7.107.758.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

