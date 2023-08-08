Bhagwati Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.02 crore, down 15.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.02 crore in June 2023 down 15.82% from Rs. 45.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2023 down 10.77% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2022.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.00 in June 2022.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 451.10 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 86.79% returns over the last 6 months and 196.19% over the last 12 months.