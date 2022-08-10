Bhagwati Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.16 crore, up 37.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.16 crore in June 2022 up 37.82% from Rs. 32.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 up 521.39% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2022 up 254.24% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2021.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 152.30 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.97% returns over the last 6 months and -1.10% over the last 12 months.