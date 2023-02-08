Bhagwati Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore, up 36.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore in December 2022 up 36.85% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 154.99% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 227.18% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.