 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bhagwati Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore, up 36.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Autocast are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore in December 2022 up 36.85% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 154.99% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 227.18% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.

Bhagwati Autocast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.44 42.03 21.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.44 42.03 21.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.32 23.05 11.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.58 -0.03 0.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.95 3.26 2.82
Depreciation 0.69 0.69 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.99 11.88 7.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.92 3.16 -2.68
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.93 3.17 -2.68
Interest 0.28 0.27 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.65 2.90 -2.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.65 2.90 -2.94
Tax 0.47 0.90 -0.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.19 2.00 -2.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.19 2.00 -2.16
Equity Share Capital 2.88 2.88 2.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 6.93 -7.49
Diluted EPS 4.12 6.93 -7.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 6.93 -7.49
Diluted EPS 4.12 6.93 -7.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited