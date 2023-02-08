Bhagwati Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore, up 36.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore in December 2022 up 36.85% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 154.99% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 227.18% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.49 in December 2021.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 241.50 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.57% returns over the last 6 months and 31.75% over the last 12 months.