    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhagwati Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore, up 36.85% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Autocast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore in December 2022 up 36.85% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 154.99% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 227.18% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.

    Bhagwati Autocast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.4442.0321.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.4442.0321.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.3223.0511.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.58-0.030.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.953.262.82
    Depreciation0.690.690.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.9911.887.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.923.16-2.68
    Other Income0.020.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.933.17-2.68
    Interest0.280.270.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.652.90-2.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.652.90-2.94
    Tax0.470.90-0.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.192.00-2.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.192.00-2.16
    Equity Share Capital2.882.882.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.126.93-7.49
    Diluted EPS4.126.93-7.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.126.93-7.49
    Diluted EPS4.126.93-7.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
