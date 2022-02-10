Bhagwati Auto Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore, down 31.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore in December 2021 down 31.37% from Rs. 31.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021 down 308.82% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021 down 199.04% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2020.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 178.10 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.65% returns over the last 6 months and 46.52% over the last 12 months.