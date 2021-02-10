Bhagwati Auto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.35 crore, up 31.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.35 crore in December 2020 up 31.32% from Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020 up 12858.02% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2020 up 160% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2019.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 120.00 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)