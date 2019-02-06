Bhagwati Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.89 crore, up 49.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.89 crore in December 2018 up 49.52% from Rs. 22.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2018 up 9071.56% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2018 up 144.57% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 3.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 118.05 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.61% returns over the last 6 months and 14.22% over the last 12 months.