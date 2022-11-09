 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhagiradh Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore, up 32.63% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore in September 2022 up 32.63% from Rs. 99.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2022 up 49.15% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.85 crore in September 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 16.59 crore in September 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 12.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.10 in September 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 1,431.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.67% returns over the last 6 months and 99.00% over the last 12 months.

Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.81 121.72 99.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.81 121.72 99.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.69 75.34 70.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.47 0.66 -10.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.20 7.07 5.93
Depreciation 2.40 2.30 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.05 19.04 16.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.93 17.31 14.29
Other Income 0.51 0.20 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.45 17.51 14.44
Interest 0.82 1.77 2.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.63 15.75 11.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.63 15.75 11.55
Tax 5.10 3.77 3.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.52 11.98 8.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.52 11.98 8.40
Equity Share Capital 10.43 10.41 8.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.00 12.60 10.10
Diluted EPS 12.00 12.60 10.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.01 12.60 10.10
Diluted EPS 12.00 12.60 10.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bhagiradh Chem #Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am
