Bhagiradh Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore, up 32.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore in September 2022 up 32.63% from Rs. 99.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2022 up 49.15% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.85 crore in September 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 16.59 crore in September 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 12.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.10 in September 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 1,431.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.67% returns over the last 6 months and 99.00% over the last 12 months.