English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhagiradh Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.57 crore, down 11% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.57 crore in March 2023 down 11% from Rs. 137.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2023 down 10.05% from Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.79 crore in March 2023 down 9.66% from Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2022.

    Bhagiradh Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.14 in March 2022.

    Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 1,396.45 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.93% returns over the last 6 months and 62.72% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.57126.00137.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.57126.00137.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.5390.7269.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.11----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.04-12.1322.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.877.406.09
    Depreciation2.512.452.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.8120.4018.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7717.1718.25
    Other Income0.510.620.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2817.7818.59
    Interest1.550.842.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7316.9416.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.7316.9416.53
    Tax4.914.845.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.8212.0910.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.8212.0910.92
    Equity Share Capital10.4110.438.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3811.6013.14
    Diluted EPS9.3811.6013.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3811.6013.14
    Diluted EPS9.3811.6013.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bhagiradh Chem #Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:52 am