Bhagiradh Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.72 crore, up 41.31% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.72 crore in March 2022 up 41.31% from Rs. 97.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2022 up 46.28% from Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2022 up 38.94% from Rs. 14.97 crore in March 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 13.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.98 in March 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 906.00 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.92% returns over the last 6 months

Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.72 100.11 97.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.72 100.11 97.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.89 69.96 63.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.88 -8.70 -0.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.09 6.01 5.53
Depreciation 2.21 2.19 2.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.40 16.45 14.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.25 14.18 12.75
Other Income 0.34 0.25 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.59 14.43 12.85
Interest 2.06 1.95 2.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.53 12.48 10.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.53 12.48 10.42
Tax 5.62 3.52 2.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.92 8.96 7.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.92 8.96 7.46
Equity Share Capital 8.33 8.33 8.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.14 10.79 8.98
Diluted EPS 13.14 10.79 8.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.14 10.79 8.98
Diluted EPS 13.14 10.79 8.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:36 pm
