Bhagiradh Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.72 crore, up 41.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.72 crore in March 2022 up 41.31% from Rs. 97.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2022 up 46.28% from Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2022 up 38.94% from Rs. 14.97 crore in March 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 13.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.98 in March 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 906.00 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.92% returns over the last 6 months