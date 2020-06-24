Bhagiradh Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.65 crore, down 71.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.65 crore in March 2020 down 71.07% from Rs. 116.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020 down 122.59% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020 down 90.73% from Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2019.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 297.75 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.98% returns over the last 6 months and -35.94% over the last 12 months.