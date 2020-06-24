Bhagiradh Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.65 crore, down 71.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.65 crore in March 2020 down 71.07% from Rs. 116.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020 down 122.59% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020 down 90.73% from Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2019.
Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 297.75 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.98% returns over the last 6 months and -35.94% over the last 12 months.
|Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.65
|22.61
|116.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.65
|22.61
|116.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.03
|24.43
|67.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.57
|-14.48
|17.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.61
|4.28
|4.10
|Depreciation
|1.77
|1.75
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.78
|11.29
|16.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.12
|-4.67
|9.86
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.92
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-3.75
|10.11
|Interest
|1.68
|1.19
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.39
|-4.94
|8.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.82
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.39
|-3.12
|8.75
|Tax
|-0.94
|-0.96
|2.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.45
|-2.16
|6.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.45
|-2.16
|6.43
|Equity Share Capital
|8.33
|8.31
|8.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.75
|-2.60
|7.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.75
|-2.60
|7.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.75
|-2.60
|7.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.75
|-2.60
|7.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:09 pm