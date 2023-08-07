English
    Bhagiradh Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.01 crore, down 17.83% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.01 crore in June 2023 down 17.83% from Rs. 121.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2023 down 81.63% from Rs. 11.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2023 down 61.48% from Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2022.

    Bhagiradh Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.60 in June 2022.

    Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 1,190.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.15% returns over the last 6 months and 6.70% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.01122.57121.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.01122.57121.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.7978.5375.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.260.11--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.08-3.040.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.457.877.07
    Depreciation2.612.512.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3820.8119.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.6015.7717.31
    Other Income0.420.510.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.0216.2817.51
    Interest1.721.551.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.3014.7315.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.3014.7315.75
    Tax1.104.913.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.209.8211.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.209.8211.98
    Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.119.3812.60
    Diluted EPS2.119.3812.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.119.3812.60
    Diluted EPS2.119.3812.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:33 am

