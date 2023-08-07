Bhagiradh Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.01 crore, down 17.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.01 crore in June 2023 down 17.83% from Rs. 121.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2023 down 81.63% from Rs. 11.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2023 down 61.48% from Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2022.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.60 in June 2022.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 1,190.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.15% returns over the last 6 months and 6.70% over the last 12 months.