Bhagiradh Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.72 crore, up 23.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.72 crore in June 2022 up 23.63% from Rs. 98.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.98 crore in June 2022 up 56.95% from Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2022 up 30.5% from Rs. 15.18 crore in June 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 12.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.18 in June 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 1,243.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.21% returns over the last 6 months