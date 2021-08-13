Bhagiradh Chem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.45 crore, up 60.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.45 crore in June 2021 up 60.44% from Rs. 61.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2021 up 195.51% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.18 crore in June 2021 up 122.91% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2020.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 9.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.11 in June 2020.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 682.85 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)