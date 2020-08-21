Bhagiradh Chem Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.37 crore, down 50.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.37 crore in June 2020 down 50.07% from Rs. 122.90 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020 down 66.53% from Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2020 down 50.15% from Rs. 13.66 crore in June 2019.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in June 2020 from Rs. 9.28 in June 2019.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 339.80 on August 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -17.06% over the last 12 months.