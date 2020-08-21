172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|bhagiradh-chem-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-61-37-crore-down-50-07-y-o-y-5736521.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhagiradh Chem Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.37 crore, down 50.07% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.37 crore in June 2020 down 50.07% from Rs. 122.90 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020 down 66.53% from Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2020 down 50.15% from Rs. 13.66 crore in June 2019.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in June 2020 from Rs. 9.28 in June 2019.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 339.80 on August 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -17.06% over the last 12 months.

Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations61.3733.65122.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations61.3733.65122.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials29.7417.0377.84
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.433.579.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.854.615.06
Depreciation1.961.771.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.687.7817.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.72-1.1212.15
Other Income0.130.410.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.85-0.7112.24
Interest1.681.681.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.17-2.3910.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.17-2.3910.77
Tax0.59-0.943.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.58-1.457.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.58-1.457.71
Equity Share Capital8.338.338.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.11-1.759.28
Diluted EPS3.11-1.759.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.11-1.759.28
Diluted EPS3.11-1.759.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Bhagiradh Chem #Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.