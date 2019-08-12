Bhagiradh Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 122.90 crore, up 67.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.90 crore in June 2019 up 67.94% from Rs. 73.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2019 up 230.09% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.66 crore in June 2019 up 54.7% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2018.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 9.28 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2018.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 410.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and -17.17% over the last 12 months.