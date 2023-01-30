Bhagiradh Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore, up 25.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore in December 2022 up 25.86% from Rs. 100.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2022 up 34.96% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 16.62 crore in December 2021.