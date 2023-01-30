 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhagiradh Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore, up 25.86% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore in December 2022 up 25.86% from Rs. 100.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2022 up 34.96% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 16.62 crore in December 2021.

Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.00 131.81 100.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.00 131.81 100.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.72 92.69 69.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.13 -9.47 -8.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.40 7.20 6.01
Depreciation 2.45 2.40 2.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.40 21.05 16.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.17 17.93 14.18
Other Income 0.62 0.51 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.78 18.45 14.43
Interest 0.84 0.82 1.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.94 17.63 12.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.94 17.63 12.48
Tax 4.84 5.10 3.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.09 12.52 8.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.09 12.52 8.96
Equity Share Capital 10.43 10.43 8.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.60 12.00 10.79
Diluted EPS 11.60 12.00 10.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.60 12.01 10.79
Diluted EPS 11.60 12.00 10.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited