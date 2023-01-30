English
    Bhagiradh Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore, up 25.86% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore in December 2022 up 25.86% from Rs. 100.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2022 up 34.96% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 16.62 crore in December 2021.

    Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.00131.81100.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.00131.81100.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.7292.6969.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.13-9.47-8.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.407.206.01
    Depreciation2.452.402.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.4021.0516.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1717.9314.18
    Other Income0.620.510.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7818.4514.43
    Interest0.840.821.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.9417.6312.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.9417.6312.48
    Tax4.845.103.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0912.528.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0912.528.96
    Equity Share Capital10.4310.438.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6012.0010.79
    Diluted EPS11.6012.0010.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6012.0110.79
    Diluted EPS11.6012.0010.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
