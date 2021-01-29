Bhagiradh Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.25 crore, up 206.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.25 crore in December 2020 up 206.3% from Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2020 up 428.54% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2020 up 705.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2019.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 8.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2019.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 330.25 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -13.32% over the last 12 months.