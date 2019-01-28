Bhagiradh Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 84.34 crore, up 81.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.34 crore in December 2018 up 81.48% from Rs. 46.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2018 up 28.21% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2018 up 61.15% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2017.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.18 in December 2017.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 431.35 on January 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.70% returns over the last 6 months and 40.46% over the last 12 months.