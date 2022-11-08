Bhagiradh Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore, up 32.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore in September 2022 up 32.63% from Rs. 99.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.21 crore in September 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.56 crore in September 2022 up 24.08% from Rs. 16.57 crore in September 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 11.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.05 in September 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 1,439.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.51% returns over the last 6 months and 100.10% over the last 12 months.