    Bhagiradh Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore, up 32.63% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore in September 2022 up 32.63% from Rs. 99.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.21 crore in September 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.56 crore in September 2022 up 24.08% from Rs. 16.57 crore in September 2021.

    Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 11.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.05 in September 2021.

    Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 1,439.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.51% returns over the last 6 months and 100.10% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations131.81121.7299.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations131.81121.7299.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.6975.3470.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.470.66-10.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.237.085.93
    Depreciation2.432.322.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1619.0516.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7717.2714.26
    Other Income0.370.170.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1317.4414.40
    Interest0.821.772.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.3115.6711.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.3115.6711.51
    Tax5.103.773.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2111.908.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2111.908.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.2111.908.35
    Equity Share Capital10.4310.418.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6912.5210.05
    Diluted EPS11.6912.5210.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.7012.5210.05
    Diluted EPS11.6912.5210.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm