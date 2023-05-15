Bhagiradh Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.57 crore, down 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.57 crore in March 2023 down 11% from Rs. 137.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2023 down 13.69% from Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.44 crore in March 2023 down 11.26% from Rs. 20.78 crore in March 2022.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.95 in March 2022.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 1,396.45 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.93% returns over the last 6 months and 62.72% over the last 12 months.