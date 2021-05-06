MARKET NEWS

Bhagiradh Chem Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.46 crore, up 189.66% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.46 crore in March 2021 up 189.66% from Rs. 33.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2021 up 603.48% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2021 up 1300.94% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 8.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2020.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 500.05 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 78.11% over the last 12 months.

Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations97.4669.25
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations97.4669.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials63.3747.30
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.92-8.81
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost5.545.25
Depreciation2.142.06
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses14.7313.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.619.89
Other Income0.100.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7110.05
Interest2.441.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.278.13
Exceptional Items--1.05
P/L Before Tax10.279.19
Tax2.962.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.327.09
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.327.09
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.327.09
Equity Share Capital8.318.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.818.53
Diluted EPS8.818.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.818.53
Diluted EPS8.818.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bhagiradh Chem #Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: May 6, 2021 12:51 pm

