Bhagiradh Chem Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.46 crore, up 189.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.46 crore in March 2021 up 189.66% from Rs. 33.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2021 up 603.48% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2021 up 1300.94% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 8.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2020.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 500.05 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 78.11% over the last 12 months.