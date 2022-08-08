 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhagiradh Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.72 crore, up 23.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.72 crore in June 2022 up 23.63% from Rs. 98.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2022 up 56.66% from Rs. 7.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.76 crore in June 2022 up 30.26% from Rs. 15.17 crore in June 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 12.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.14 in June 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 1,243.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.21% returns over the last 6 months

Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 121.72 137.72 98.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 121.72 137.72 98.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.34 69.89 65.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.66 22.88 -2.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.08 6.10 5.85
Depreciation 2.32 2.23 2.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.05 18.41 15.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.27 18.22 12.92
Other Income 0.17 0.33 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.44 18.55 13.05
Interest 1.77 2.06 2.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.67 16.50 10.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.67 16.50 10.87
Tax 3.77 5.62 3.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.90 10.88 7.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.90 10.88 7.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.90 10.88 7.60
Equity Share Capital 10.41 8.33 8.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.52 12.95 9.14
Diluted EPS 12.52 12.95 9.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.52 12.95 9.14
Diluted EPS 12.52 12.95 9.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 8, 2022
