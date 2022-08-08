English
    Bhagiradh Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.72 crore, up 23.63% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.72 crore in June 2022 up 23.63% from Rs. 98.45 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2022 up 56.66% from Rs. 7.60 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.76 crore in June 2022 up 30.26% from Rs. 15.17 crore in June 2021.

    Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 12.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.14 in June 2021.

    Bhagiradh Chem shares closed at 1,243.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.21% returns over the last 6 months

    Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.72137.7298.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.72137.7298.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.3469.8965.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.6622.88-2.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.086.105.85
    Depreciation2.322.232.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0518.4115.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.2718.2212.92
    Other Income0.170.330.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4418.5513.05
    Interest1.772.062.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6716.5010.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6716.5010.87
    Tax3.775.623.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9010.887.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9010.887.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.9010.887.60
    Equity Share Capital10.418.338.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5212.959.14
    Diluted EPS12.5212.959.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5212.959.14
    Diluted EPS12.5212.959.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bhagiradh Chem #Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
