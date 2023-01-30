Bhagiradh Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore, up 25.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore in December 2022 up 25.86% from Rs. 100.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.65 crore in December 2022 up 30.61% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021.

Bhagiradh Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 11.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.73 in December 2021.

