    Bhagiradh Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore, up 25.86% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore in December 2022 up 25.86% from Rs. 100.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.65 crore in December 2022 up 30.61% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021.

    Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.00131.81100.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.00131.81100.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.7292.6969.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.13-9.47-8.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.397.236.02
    Depreciation2.472.432.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.7021.1616.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8417.7714.15
    Other Income0.500.370.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3418.1314.39
    Interest0.850.821.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4917.3112.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4917.3112.44
    Tax4.845.103.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6512.218.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6512.218.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.6512.218.92
    Equity Share Capital10.4310.438.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1711.6910.73
    Diluted EPS11.1711.6910.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1711.7010.73
    Diluted EPS11.1711.6910.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
