Bhageria Indu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.62 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.62 crore in September 2022 up 10.33% from Rs. 140.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.90 crore in September 2022 down 74.1% from Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.57 crore in September 2022 down 47.65% from Rs. 27.83 crore in September 2021.

Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.45 in September 2021.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 169.80 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.93% returns over the last 6 months and -39.93% over the last 12 months.