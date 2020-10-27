Bhageria Indu Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.83 crore, down 2.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.83 crore in September 2020 down 2.4% from Rs. 108.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.16 crore in September 2020 down 5.8% from Rs. 17.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.14 crore in September 2020 up 5.96% from Rs. 24.67 crore in September 2019.

Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.70 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.90 in September 2019.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 127.65 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.95% returns over the last 6 months and 19.13% over the last 12 months.