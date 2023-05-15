English
    Bhageria Indu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.07 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhageria Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 145.07 crore in March 2023 down 18.34% from Rs. 177.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2023 down 72.49% from Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.29 crore in March 2023 down 44.19% from Rs. 32.77 crore in March 2022.

    Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.17 in March 2022.

    Bhageria Indu shares closed at 129.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.69% returns over the last 6 months and -37.80% over the last 12 months.

    Bhageria Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.0793.68177.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations145.0793.68177.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.6368.9290.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.760.3418.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.04-12.108.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.665.685.47
    Depreciation9.928.218.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8517.6923.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.214.9222.43
    Other Income0.160.792.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.375.7124.69
    Interest0.710.660.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.665.0624.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.665.0624.25
    Tax2.661.326.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.003.7318.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.003.7318.19
    Equity Share Capital21.8221.8221.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.150.864.17
    Diluted EPS1.150.864.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.150.864.17
    Diluted EPS1.150.864.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bhageria Indu #Bhageria Industries #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 11:27 pm