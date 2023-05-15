Bhageria Indu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.07 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.07 crore in March 2023 down 18.34% from Rs. 177.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2023 down 72.49% from Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.29 crore in March 2023 down 44.19% from Rs. 32.77 crore in March 2022.

Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.17 in March 2022.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 129.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.69% returns over the last 6 months and -37.80% over the last 12 months.