Bhageria Indu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.66 crore, up 38.25% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhageria Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.66 crore in March 2022 up 38.25% from Rs. 128.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2022 up 0.15% from Rs. 18.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.77 crore in March 2022 up 0.8% from Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2021.

Bhageria Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in March 2021.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 237.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.46% returns over the last 6 months and 39.45% over the last 12 months.

Bhageria Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.66 169.15 128.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.66 169.15 128.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.97 93.98 51.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.09 15.40 20.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.95 -8.45 0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.47 5.49 7.16
Depreciation 8.08 7.08 7.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.66 24.58 18.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.43 31.06 23.70
Other Income 2.25 2.73 1.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.69 33.80 25.46
Interest 0.44 0.36 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.25 33.44 25.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.25 33.44 25.29
Tax 6.06 8.95 7.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.19 24.49 18.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.19 24.49 18.16
Equity Share Capital 21.82 21.82 21.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 5.61 4.16
Diluted EPS 4.17 5.61 4.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 5.61 4.16
Diluted EPS 4.17 5.61 4.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
