Bhageria Indu Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.89 crore, down 7.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.89 crore in March 2020 down 7.58% from Rs. 109.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2020 up 34.47% from Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2020 up 8.95% from Rs. 22.57 crore in March 2019.

Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.18 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.73 in March 2019.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 118.05 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.83% returns over the last 6 months and -5.64% over the last 12 months.