Bhageria Indu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 109.17 crore, up 4.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.17 crore in March 2019 up 4.65% from Rs. 104.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2019 down 2.87% from Rs. 10.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.57 crore in March 2019 up 2.59% from Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2018.

Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.87 in March 2018.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 281.10 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.66% returns over the last 6 months and -1.28% over the last 12 months.