Bhageria Indu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.12 crore, down 1.06% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhageria Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.12 crore in June 2022 down 1.06% from Rs. 109.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022 down 81.12% from Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2022 down 49.21% from Rs. 23.53 crore in June 2021.

Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in June 2021.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 181.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.64% returns over the last 6 months and -32.20% over the last 12 months.

Bhageria Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.12 177.66 109.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.12 177.66 109.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.76 90.97 67.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.06 18.09 5.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.16 8.95 -6.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.49 5.47 3.99
Depreciation 8.13 8.08 6.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.46 23.66 17.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.38 22.43 15.51
Other Income 0.44 2.25 1.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.82 24.69 17.19
Interest 1.09 0.44 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.73 24.25 16.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.73 24.25 16.96
Tax 0.32 6.06 4.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.41 18.19 12.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.41 18.19 12.77
Equity Share Capital 21.82 21.82 21.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 4.17 2.93
Diluted EPS 0.55 4.17 2.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 4.17 2.93
Diluted EPS 0.55 4.17 2.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
