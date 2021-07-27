Bhageria Indu Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.27 crore, up 109.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.27 crore in June 2021 up 109.8% from Rs. 52.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2021 up 123.8% from Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.53 crore in June 2021 up 76.52% from Rs. 13.33 crore in June 2020.

Bhageria Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2020.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 287.95 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.93% returns over the last 6 months and 141.06% over the last 12 months.