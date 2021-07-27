MARKET NEWS

Bhageria Indu Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.27 crore, up 109.8% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhageria Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.27 crore in June 2021 up 109.8% from Rs. 52.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2021 up 123.8% from Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.53 crore in June 2021 up 76.52% from Rs. 13.33 crore in June 2020.

Bhageria Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2020.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 287.95 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.93% returns over the last 6 months and 141.06% over the last 12 months.

Bhageria Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations109.27128.5052.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations109.27128.5052.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials67.0551.9123.40
Purchase of Traded Goods5.3420.27--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.650.395.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.997.163.18
Depreciation6.347.056.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.6918.027.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5123.706.37
Other Income1.671.770.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1925.467.17
Interest0.230.180.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.9625.296.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.9625.296.78
Tax4.187.131.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.7718.165.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7718.165.71
Equity Share Capital21.8221.8221.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.934.161.31
Diluted EPS2.934.161.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.934.161.31
Diluted EPS2.934.161.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bhageria Indu #Bhageria Industries #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:22 pm

