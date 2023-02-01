Bhageria Indu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.68 crore, down 44.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.68 crore in December 2022 down 44.62% from Rs. 169.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2022 down 84.75% from Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 down 65.95% from Rs. 40.88 crore in December 2021.