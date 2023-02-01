English
    Bhageria Indu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.68 crore, down 44.62% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhageria Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.68 crore in December 2022 down 44.62% from Rs. 169.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2022 down 84.75% from Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 down 65.95% from Rs. 40.88 crore in December 2021.

    Bhageria Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.68154.62169.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.68154.62169.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.9290.0993.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.340.0415.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.1027.47-8.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.685.215.49
    Depreciation8.218.177.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.6919.4524.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.924.1931.06
    Other Income0.792.222.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.716.4033.80
    Interest0.661.140.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.065.2733.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.065.2733.44
    Tax1.321.378.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.733.9024.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.733.9024.49
    Equity Share Capital21.8221.8221.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.895.61
    Diluted EPS0.860.895.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.895.61
    Diluted EPS0.860.895.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited