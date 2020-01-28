Bhageria Indu Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 104.80 crore, down 6.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.80 crore in December 2019 down 6.45% from Rs. 112.03 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2019 up 17.41% from Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2019 down 13.69% from Rs. 28.78 crore in December 2018.

Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.06 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.91 in December 2018.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 111.95 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.63% returns over the last 6 months and -4.18% over the last 12 months.