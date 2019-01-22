Bhageria Indu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 112.03 crore, up 25.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.03 crore in December 2018 up 25.03% from Rs. 89.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2018 up 3.36% from Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.78 crore in December 2018 up 0.7% from Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2017.

Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.18 in December 2017.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 299.70 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 2.23% over the last 12 months.