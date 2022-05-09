Bhageria Indu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.66 crore, up 36.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.66 crore in March 2022 up 36.14% from Rs. 130.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.07 crore in March 2022 down 1.32% from Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.83 crore in March 2022 up 0.21% from Rs. 32.76 crore in March 2021.

Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.20 in March 2021.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 234.45 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.68% returns over the last 6 months and 37.43% over the last 12 months.