Bhageria Indu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore, down 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore in June 2023 down 9.82% from Rs. 108.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 down 46.7% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.74 crore in June 2023 down 18.77% from Rs. 11.99 crore in June 2022.

Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2022.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 156.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.34% over the last 12 months.