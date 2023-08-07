English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhageria Indu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore, down 9.82% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhageria Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore in June 2023 down 9.82% from Rs. 108.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 down 46.7% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.74 crore in June 2023 down 18.77% from Rs. 11.99 crore in June 2022.

    Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2022.

    Bhageria Indu shares closed at 156.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.34% over the last 12 months.

    Bhageria Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.50145.07108.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.50145.07108.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.8185.6395.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.531.762.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.8918.04-25.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.904.664.49
    Depreciation7.709.928.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.1916.8619.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.528.213.38
    Other Income3.560.160.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.048.373.86
    Interest0.620.741.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.417.632.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.417.632.69
    Tax0.172.660.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.244.982.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.244.982.38
    Minority Interest0.020.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.274.992.38
    Equity Share Capital21.8221.8221.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.291.140.54
    Diluted EPS0.291.140.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.291.140.54
    Diluted EPS0.291.140.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bhageria Indu #Bhageria Industries #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!