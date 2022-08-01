Bhageria Indu Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.12 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.12 crore in June 2022 down 4.33% from Rs. 113.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022 down 81.65% from Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.99 crore in June 2022 down 49.83% from Rs. 23.90 crore in June 2021.

Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.97 in June 2021.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 181.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.64% returns over the last 6 months and -32.20% over the last 12 months.