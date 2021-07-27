Bhageria Indu Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 113.02 crore, up 116.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.02 crore in June 2021 up 116.98% from Rs. 52.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2021 up 127.05% from Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.90 crore in June 2021 up 79.29% from Rs. 13.33 crore in June 2020.

Bhageria Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2020.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 287.95 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.93% returns over the last 6 months and 141.06% over the last 12 months.