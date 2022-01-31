Bhageria Indu Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 169.18 crore, up 48.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.18 crore in December 2021 up 48.96% from Rs. 113.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.45 crore in December 2021 up 8.77% from Rs. 22.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.95 crore in December 2021 up 14.51% from Rs. 35.76 crore in December 2020.

Bhageria Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 5.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.15 in December 2020.

Bhageria Indu shares closed at 234.85 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.79% returns over the last 6 months and 46.23% over the last 12 months.