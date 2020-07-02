BGR Energy Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore, down 71.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore in March 2020 down 71.15% from Rs. 968.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2020 down 69.82% from Rs. 37.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2020 down 90.92% from Rs. 135.20 crore in March 2019.

BGR Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.20 in March 2019.

BGR Energy shares closed at 33.30 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.01% returns over the last 6 months and -34.45% over the last 12 months.