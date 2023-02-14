BGR Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore, down 1.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore in December 2022 down 1.7% from Rs. 250.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.21 crore in December 2022 up 0.78% from Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.01 crore in December 2022 up 400.17% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.