 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BGR Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore, down 1.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore in December 2022 down 1.7% from Rs. 250.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.21 crore in December 2022 up 0.78% from Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.01 crore in December 2022 up 400.17% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.

BGR Energy Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 246.17 180.83 250.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 246.17 180.83 250.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 127.28 112.60 142.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -4.07 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.18 32.88 34.13
Depreciation 3.93 4.05 6.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.62 104.32 70.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.23 -68.95 -2.25
Other Income 14.85 3.29 2.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.08 -65.66 -0.05
Interest 101.34 97.00 77.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -75.26 -162.66 -77.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -75.26 -162.66 -77.07
Tax -17.05 -41.19 -18.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -58.21 -121.47 -58.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -58.21 -121.47 -58.67
Equity Share Capital 72.16 72.16 72.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.07 -16.83 -8.13
Diluted EPS -8.07 -16.83 -8.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.07 -16.83 -8.13
Diluted EPS -8.07 -16.83 -8.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited