    BGR Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore, down 1.7% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore in December 2022 down 1.7% from Rs. 250.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.21 crore in December 2022 up 0.78% from Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.01 crore in December 2022 up 400.17% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.

    BGR Energy shares closed at 53.60 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.58% returns over the last 6 months and -32.83% over the last 12 months.

    BGR Energy Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations246.17180.83250.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations246.17180.83250.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.28112.60142.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-4.07--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1832.8834.13
    Depreciation3.934.056.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.62104.3270.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.23-68.95-2.25
    Other Income14.853.292.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.08-65.66-0.05
    Interest101.3497.0077.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-75.26-162.66-77.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-75.26-162.66-77.07
    Tax-17.05-41.19-18.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-58.21-121.47-58.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-58.21-121.47-58.67
    Equity Share Capital72.1672.1672.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.07-16.83-8.13
    Diluted EPS-8.07-16.83-8.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.07-16.83-8.13
    Diluted EPS-8.07-16.83-8.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am