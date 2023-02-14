BGR Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore, down 1.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore in December 2022 down 1.7% from Rs. 250.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.21 crore in December 2022 up 0.78% from Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.01 crore in December 2022 up 400.17% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.
BGR Energy shares closed at 53.60 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.58% returns over the last 6 months and -32.83% over the last 12 months.
|BGR Energy Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|246.17
|180.83
|250.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|246.17
|180.83
|250.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|127.28
|112.60
|142.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|-4.07
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.18
|32.88
|34.13
|Depreciation
|3.93
|4.05
|6.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.62
|104.32
|70.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.23
|-68.95
|-2.25
|Other Income
|14.85
|3.29
|2.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.08
|-65.66
|-0.05
|Interest
|101.34
|97.00
|77.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-75.26
|-162.66
|-77.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-75.26
|-162.66
|-77.07
|Tax
|-17.05
|-41.19
|-18.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-58.21
|-121.47
|-58.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-58.21
|-121.47
|-58.67
|Equity Share Capital
|72.16
|72.16
|72.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.07
|-16.83
|-8.13
|Diluted EPS
|-8.07
|-16.83
|-8.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.07
|-16.83
|-8.13
|Diluted EPS
|-8.07
|-16.83
|-8.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
