BGR Energy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 357.60 crore, down 69.46% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 357.60 crore in December 2020 down 69.46% from Rs. 1,170.89 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.29 crore in December 2020 down 371.96% from Rs. 28.42 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.38 crore in December 2020 down 123.74% from Rs. 119.52 crore in December 2019.
BGR Energy shares closed at 41.45 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and -6.22% over the last 12 months.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|357.60
|273.81
|1,170.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|357.60
|273.81
|1,170.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|227.77
|137.04
|850.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|-0.22
|-1.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.77
|31.89
|47.31
|Depreciation
|7.39
|7.64
|10.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|128.49
|233.28
|155.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.05
|-135.82
|108.61
|Other Income
|4.28
|0.04
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.77
|-135.78
|108.60
|Interest
|67.31
|64.62
|68.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-103.08
|-200.40
|40.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-103.08
|-200.40
|40.57
|Tax
|-25.79
|-50.66
|12.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-77.29
|-149.74
|28.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-77.29
|-149.74
|28.42
|Equity Share Capital
|72.16
|72.16
|72.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.71
|-20.75
|3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-10.71
|-20.75
|3.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.71
|-20.75
|3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-10.71
|-20.75
|3.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited