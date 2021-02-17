BGR Energy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 357.60 crore, down 69.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.60 crore in December 2020 down 69.46% from Rs. 1,170.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.29 crore in December 2020 down 371.96% from Rs. 28.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.38 crore in December 2020 down 123.74% from Rs. 119.52 crore in December 2019.

BGR Energy shares closed at 41.45 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and -6.22% over the last 12 months.