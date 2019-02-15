BGR Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 831.54 crore, up 17.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 831.54 crore in December 2018 up 17.52% from Rs. 707.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2018 up 348.39% from Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.26 crore in December 2018 up 6.68% from Rs. 82.73 crore in December 2017.

BGR Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2017.

BGR Energy shares closed at 48.15 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.02% returns over the last 6 months and -61.68% over the last 12 months.